Reactions As ANAP Foundation Says Everyone Is Awaiting The Judgment Of The Presidential Tribunal

Anap foundation, headed by Atedo Peterside has stated that everyone is anxiously awaiting the final judgement of the presidential election petition Tribunal Court

The statement was made on the official Twitter page of the organization following the adoption of the final written address at the presidential election petition court

ANAP Foundation, in a post that was shared on Its page, started by saying that a tweet made by the chairman of the organization, Atedo Peterside, on an issue that has to do with the pulling down of the All Eyes On The Judiciary Billboard, made it to Arise TV

Recall that after the popular billboard in Abuja was pulled down, Atedo Peterside condemned the act and further stated reason why the act was wrong

The organization stated that subject matter continues to reverberate and everyone is awaiting the final judgement at the court

