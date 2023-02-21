This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As An Old Woman Is seen Holding Obi’s Picture & Praying For Him To Become The President

For example, a video of an elderly woman waving a handbill featuring Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed has gone viral.

Just days before the election, the video went popular on the internet. The fact that Nigeria’s presidential election will go place this coming Saturday is no longer surprising.

The elderly woman was seen praying fervently in the widely seen video for Peter obi and Yusuf Datti to win the upcoming election.

She claims that it makes no difference to her whether he is a Muslim or a Christian. A lot of people have told her how great he is.

Take a look at this still from the video, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

As heard in the clip, she explained “Holy Ghost, this man will become Nigeria’s next president. I hope and pray that, by God’s favor and mercy, he will be elected president in the upcoming general election, regardless of his religious affiliation.”

When the video was first posted online, many people have shared their thoughts about it.

The sweetest video you’ll see on Twitter today This elderly Yoruba woman was sighted praying for Peter Obi’s victory #NigeriaDecides2023#NationalShutdown| Oyedepo| Daddy GO| Rivers| Pst Paul| Tonye Cole| Molly| Akin Alabi| London| PDP and APC| Christians | Hyena| Kogi pic.twitter.com/79V82p2wtu — Alákòwé (@alakowe_e) February 21, 2023

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Woman #Holding #Obis #Picture #Praying #PresidentReactions As An Old Woman Is seen Holding Obi’s Picture & Praying For Him To Become The President Publish on 2023-02-21 11:53:07