Reactions As An Attorney Expresses Worry Over Adeleke’s Verdict & Obi’s Fate In The Presidential Election

Following the verdict of the Election Petitions Tribunal hearing the petition of the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola against the incumbent Governor of the State, Ademola Adeleke which nullified the result of the July 16 Osun governorship election, well-meaning Nigerians have expressed their views on the majority decision delivered by Justice Tetsea Kume.

Reacting to the judgment of the Tribunal, foremost Nigerian Attorney and Motivational Speaker, Ope Banwo stated that Adeleke’s verdict based on alleged overvoting has him worried for Peter Obi’s fate in the forthcoming presidential election.

Dr. Banwo made this known through a post he made on his official Twitter handle. The post reads;

“This Adeleke verdict based on alleged overvoting has me worried for @peterobi fate in the presidential election: How was BVAS able to record overvoting? BVAS idea works like ATM Concept and ATM is not supposed to disburse more money than in your account! INEC what’s up? It’s fishy.”

Below is the captured screenshot of the post; Source: Twitter // Dr. Ope Banwo

However, many Nigerians took to the comments section to register their reactions as seen in the captured screenshots below;

Source: Twitter // Dr. Ope Banwo

