NEWS

Reactions As Alex Otti, Sanwo-Olu & Soludo Smile As They Greet One Another In Viral Photo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

A viral photo that is currently circulating online has captured the moment the new governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo and the governor of Anambra state , Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo stand up to greet one another

The viral photo which has been generating lots of comments from social media users was taken at a gathering that the three governors attended

In the photo, the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo and the Anambra state governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo could be seen standing up and greeting one another

They could also be seen sharing a hearty smile at one another

Kindly checkout the picture below

However, after the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of the internet users who dropped their opinions under the picture below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Apapa &Few Others Are Being Sponsored, Their Assignment Is To Ensure That No Progress Is Achieved-LP

51 mins ago

Ronaldo Forms a Formidable Partnership With Mane As Both Combine To Score Five Past Al Fateh

1 hour ago

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Friday’s Game In England

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Apapa’s Chairmanship Claim Is False-LP Faction, Subsidy: Onuesoke Lauds Oborevwori For Increasing Workers Salaries, Reducing Working Days

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button