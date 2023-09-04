Reactions as Alex Otti is Appreciated By Orji Uzor Kalu for Helping to Keep Abia State Secure

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State and the current federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the national assembly, expressed his gratitude towards Alex Otti for his efforts in ensuring the security of Abia State.

Alex Otti, a member of the Labour Party, emerged victorious in the most recent Abia State Governorship election and was inaugurated as Governor on May 29th. He holds the distinction of being the sole Labour Party candidate elected as Governor in the last general elections.

Taking to his verified Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu conveyed his appreciation to Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, and the entire security apparatus operating in the Abia North region for their commendable efforts over the past few weeks. He expressed satisfaction that his discussions and appeals to the Chief of Army Staff had yielded positive results, as instances of kidnapping and insecurity in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia North had been effectively addressed.

Senator Kalu went on to extend his gratitude to Governor Alex Otti and other key stakeholders who have played a vital role in ensuring the restoration of security and peace in Abia North and the state as a whole. He emphasized his commitment to the cause with the hashtag #OUK #KeepHopeAlive.

This message by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his verified Facebook page has triggered significant reactions from his supporters and a wide audience on the social media platform.

