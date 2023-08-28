Reactions As Alex Otti Confirms That He Attended An Event Organized By Nigerian Govs Forum In Rwanda

Several reactions have surfaced after the new gov of Abia state, Alex Otti revealed that he went with other Nigerian govs to Rwanda for a retreat

The governor, in post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Sunday, made the revelation and there have been several reactions from social media users

In the post that he shared, he released some photos from the event and stated that it was a remarkable experience

Alex Otti said the retreat went down in Kigali and the theme of the event is ” Reimagining leadership in fast changing world “

He said the event was organized by Nigerian governor forum but went down in Rwanda

Below are some of the pictures that Alex Otti shared from the event

Below is his post

However, after he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of them below

Bodeblogs (

)