Reactions As Ahmad Bashir Shares Video Of Crowd At Tinubu’s Campaign Rally In Abia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As political campaigns continue to hit all nooks and crannies of the country ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bashir Ahmad regarding Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s just-concluded rally in Abia.

For those who are not aware, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima stormed Umuahia, the capital of Abia on Tuesday alongside other bigwigs to flag off the ruling party’s presidential, gubernatorial, and senatorial campaigns in the state.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Bashir, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Media, shared footage of the mammoth crowd of Igbos that attended the event.

Captioning the video, the APC chieftain thanked the people of Abia for making Tinubu’s campaign rally in the state a successful one.

Quite interestingly, the footage has generated a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons gave kudos to the residents of the state for coming out to show support for the APC presidential candidate, others, however, argued that the crowd was rented from neighboring states.

Check out screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)