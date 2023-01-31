Reactions As Ahmad Bashir Mocks Obi Over Alleged Defection Of Bauchi Labour Party Campaign Director

With less than a month to the much-anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmad Bashir in which he mocked Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi over the alleged defection of his campaign director in Bauchi.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle an hour ago, Bashir, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu buhari on Digital Communications, alleged that the Obi-Datti presidential campaign director in Bauchi dumped the Labour Party citing a lack of structure as his reason.

Bashir wrote; “Less than a month to the presidential election, Bauchi Labour Party Campaign Director dumped the party over ‘Lack of Structure’. “The LP is not strong and won’t be able to a single seat in the region,” he said. Lack of structure.”

As expected, Bashir’s remarks have drawn a flurry of reactions from Nigerians as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with the APC chieftain’s post, others criticized him for it.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

