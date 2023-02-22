Reactions As Adamu Garba Posts Photo Of Peter Obi Holding Tinubu With Two Hands At ICC Peace Accord

The Deputy Director, Media, All Progressives Congress, Independent Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) Adamu Garba has come under attack after reacting to the photo of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday to sign the Peace Accord.

The picture of Peter Obi and Tinubu has been generating mixed reactions online after the two of them finally met while signing the Peace Accord in Abuja today. However, Adamu Garba while reacting to the photo of Tinubu and Peter Obi tweeted that Peter Obi was over excited to meet his political leader, mentor and his incoming president, Bola Tinubu. He also stressed that Peter Obi enthusiastically held Asiwaju with his two hands and look deeply submissive to Asiwaju’s leadership.

As expected, Nigerians showed their displeasures with Adamu Garba’s reaction to the photo as they said that if Peter Obi hadn’t held Asiwaju with his two hands, some Nigerians would say he disrespected him. Others were of the opinion that Adamu Garba is always discrediting Bola Tinubu in the name of campaigning for him because all Peter Obi did was to give Tinubu a supportive hand support. Check out some of the reactions below.

