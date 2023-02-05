This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Adams Oshomole Claims He Bought Petrol For 1k Per Litre In Edo

Amid palpable tension surrounding the lingering fuel scarcity and the contentious Naira redesign policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria, reactions have begun trailing a statement made by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshomole in which he revealed how he bought a liter of petrol for an unusually high amount.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ with Seun Akinbaloye on Sunday night, Oshomole, who is the Deputy Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated that while he was touring some wards and local governments in Edo State some days ago, he and his entourage were forced to buy petrol at a whopping sum of N1,000 per liter. Going further, the APC chieftain argued that someone within the government must be responsible for the lingering scarcity despite the humongous sums of money being paid for petroleum subsidies in the country.

The APC chieftain went on to insist that the CBN Governor further worsened the economic hardship occasioned by the fuel scarcity through the naira redesign policy that has equally led to a cash crunch in the country.

“I was taking a tour around wards and communities in Edo State, and at some point, I ran out of fuel. I had to pay a thousand Naira for a liter and that is not funny. Somebody is responsible for that. And as we speak, the Minister of Finance says we are spending almost 7 trillion Naira for subsidies. And yet, most Nigerians find themselves paying much more than what the market rate should be. And yet, you have the petroleum equalization fund. So some people are responsible for that.”

Quite interestingly, Oshomole’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

As expected, the APC chieftain was criticized for singling out certain persons from the current government for blame when it is his party that is in power.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Adams #Oshomole #Claims #Bought #Petrol #Litre #EdoReactions As Adams Oshomole Claims He Bought Petrol For 1k Per Litre In Edo Publish on 2023-02-05 23:33:20