Reactions As Actress, Regina Daniels Becomes Social Secretary Of 10th Assembly Senator’s Wives Forum

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko has stirred lots of reactions on social media from her colleagues, fans, and followers as she became Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senator’s forum Executive Council recently.. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself and with other senators wives after their inauguration. A very big congratulation to her.Regina Daniels made known in her post that Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s wives Association of Nigeria Hosted by our mummy Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria.

She added that it was a meeting specifically about the growth of our country and ways in which we can help senators/husbands and the First lady of the Federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

