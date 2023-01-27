Reactions As Abuja Students Say’s Obi’s Townhall With Them Is A Townhall Different From Bulablu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

HThe Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, is currently in Abuja at he would he holding his campaign rally in Abuja today. Prior to his Presidential campaign rally, Peter Obi met with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, after which he had a Townhall meeting with students of University of Abuja, where he spoke with the about his plans for Nigeria and thereafter entertained Questions from the students. However, while the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi was being introduced in the Townhall meeting, as was shown in a video uploaded online, there was an echo from the students at the Townhall meeting that the Townhall meeting is a Townhall meeting different from Bulablue. Some Nigerians have reacted to the video. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle ‘Still balling’ commented, “Abuja people are the most organized people in Nigeria, their mentality is different from Bulablu, and sometimes I wonder if those people are still Nigeria. Our celebrities don’t joke with them at all”.

