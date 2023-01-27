Reactions As Abuja Students Says Obi’s Town Hall With Them Is A Town Hall Different From Bulablu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been holding interviews and town hall meetings with the aim of educating the people of their plans if elected.

Recently, it was reported that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi and his Presidential campaign team were in Abuja for the Labour Party’s Presidential campaign rally.

During his visit, the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi met with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, after which he had a town hall meeting with students of University of Abuja, where he educated them of his plans for the country and its citizens if elected, and thereafter answered some questions from the students.

However, according to the video that was uploaded online, while the flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi was introduced in the town hall meeting, the students who were so delighted to see him echoed that the town hall meeting is a town hall meeting different from Bulablu.

This particular video has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

