Reactions As Abia Gov Says N200M Has Been Saved After Removing 2,300 Ghost Workers From Payroll

Governor Alex Otti, the newly elected governor of the state of Abia, has disclosed that the removal of 2,300 ghost employees from the state government’s payroll resulted in a total savings of N200M.

According to CHANNELS TV, the state was able to locate and compensate the ghost employees who were employed under the administration of the state’s previous governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Since taking office as the state’s governor, Alex Otti has made rapid progress, which is no longer news.

In a recent interview, the governor said, among other things, that his government must first determine the entire number of “ghost workers” before it can talk about the real debt that was inherited.

According to the governor, 2,300 ghost employees have been found, and so far N200 million has been saved.

Below are some reactions

