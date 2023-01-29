This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions as a video captures Gov Adeleke dancing despite election tribunal verdict

Reactions trailed a video that recently surfaced on the internet and now in circulation, which captured the very moment Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke was dancing despite the election tribunal verdict.

Recall that the tribunal court dismissed 16th June Osun governorship election result on Friday because of over-voting and then ruled that Adegboyega Oyetola won the election instead of governor Ademola Adeleke that was announced by the INEC after minusing the excess votes.

However, despite that, a video that was released by the Vanguard on their official Twitter account captured where Governor Ademola Adeleke was dancing to ‘Buga songs’ him and some people that were around him.

it was actually a show of no worry as they are busy going down and laughing in the video.

Check out some of the pictures in the video

However, the video have sparked series of reactions from social media users. Many have reacted and some of the reaction include,

“Orateoodede” wrote, “He knows his victory is supreme in Supreme Court of the people.”

“Tunesium1” wrote, “E sure for am at Supreme Court”

“Albazzini” also wrote, “people’s governor.”

Adeleke dances ‘Buga’ despite election tribunal verdict Credit: Twitter | SodiqTade pic.twitter.com/JgOSQYvTHy — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) January 29, 2023

