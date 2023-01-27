Reactions As A School Girl Gave Peter Obi A Gift At A Bauchi Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pictures of a young girl approaching Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, at a rally in Bauchi state and presenting him with a gift have recently gone viral on the Internet.

In case you missed it, on Thursday, the ex-governor of Anambra state held a rally in the northern state.

His rousing speech was prompted by a productive Wednesday performance in Gombe.

However, photos of Peter Obi in a schoolgirl outfit have emerged, and people are talking about it.

The Peter obi PR crew who disseminated this information claims that the small girl barged into the venue and pleaded for Peter obi to meet her.

When they finally met, she gave him a gift and begged him to do something.

She urged Peter obi, should he be elected, to ensure that children receive a good education.

