Reactions As A New Photo Of APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Surface Online.

Bashir Ahmad who happens to be the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has recently posted a photo on Twitter. In the photo the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen sitting on a chair as he posed for the camera. The photo has gotten over a thousand likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

Bashir Ahmad never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as he said, ” Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is my candidate, vote for him – President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Many people who saw this were amazed as they reacted positively to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw this.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an impressive fan base on social media ever since he became the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress as his followers keeps increasing on a daily basis.

