Reactions As 42-year-old Oge Okoye Steps Out In Adorable Outfit To Event

Popular veteran actress and entrepreneur, Oge Okoye has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out to an event in a gorgeous long gown.

She strikes lovely poses for the camera and displayed a gorgeous appearance. Oge is in her 40s. Over the years, she has maintained her beauty and remained ageless.

Oge is blessed with a daughter who lives in the UK and often shuttles between Nigeria and UK for work and leisure.

The delectable actress quoted Psalm 18:1-3 and gushed over herself. Fans and colleagues couldn’t help but admire her beauty as they dropped lovely remarks.

Top celebrities like Uche Elendu, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Ogbodo, and Juliet Ibrahim sent love emojis.

Actress, Divalious Sophy said, “The 4th slide is me! I don’t negotiate. but why so beautiful?”

A fan said, “Legendary, Oge Okoye. People that acted with passion when money wasn’t even in the movie industry”.

