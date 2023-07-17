NEWS

Reactions As 40-Year-Old Super Falcons Star, Onome Ebi Posts New Photos Of Herself Online

Nigerian professional female footballer, Onome Ebi has generated a lot of reactions on Instagram with the latest amazing pictures she uploaded a few moments ago on the social media platform. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old center-back shared new lovely photos of herself where she appears in the latest Super Falcons’ jersey ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Check out the latest amazing pictures of the player below:

Just as expected, these latest amazing pictures of Onome Ebi grabbed the attention of her fans as well as her colleagues on Instagram, as many of them took to the comments section of the post to describe her latest look with their lovely words. Among those who reacted to the photos is her teammate, Oparanozie Desire, who took to the comments section of the post to react with her lovely words.

Check out the reactions below:

Onome Ebi will be making her 6th appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which has been scheduled to begin on Thursday, but the Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin their mission in a competition on Friday against Canada.

Photo Credit: Instagram

