Reactions As 17-year-old Girl Lures Man She Met on Facebook From Lagos to Osun, Robs Him of N1.5m

The Police Command in Osun State has arrested a 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured her victim from Lagos to Osun, through the social media.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known on Tuesday in Osogbo.

According to Opalola, the police spokesperson, a victim was lured to Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area by a teenager on June 28. The victim had met a girl on social media and they started chatting. The girl invited the victim from Lagos State to Osun, where he was lured to her boyfriend’s house. At the house, he was attacked by some individuals who robbed him of his phone. They used the phone to transfer N1.5 million from his bank account.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested the teenager and one Ariyo Ayobami at their hideout. The preliminary investigation led to the arrest of another accomplice, and the police are making efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Additionally, on July 10, the police arrested two suspects in Ilorin, Kwara, who were found in possession of a car stolen at gunpoint from a residence in Osun.

These are the details provided by Opalola, the police spokesperson, regarding the incidents and the progress made in the investigation.

She said that the victim on May 11, reported that he was attacked by three men, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons at his residence.

Sources: Vanguard paper

