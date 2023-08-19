Reactions After Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga Said Peter Obi Is Hobnobbing With Leaders Of APC

Bayo Onanuga, an All progress Congress, APC and an aide to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi is hobnobbing with leaders of APC

Bayo Onanuga made the statement in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Friday

The All Progressive Congress chieftain made the post after seeing a viral picture of the labour party presidential aspirant at an event with some members of the ruling party

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state attended the wedding of the son of APC Chieftain and deputy senate president, Jibrin Barau that went down at the Rabiu Jumaat Mosque in Kano state

At the event, Peter obi took pictures with several APC members and some of the pictures have been generating reactions

Reacting, Onanuga said Peter obi is now hobnobbing with APC leaders

He further stated that the labour party presidential aspirant is now playing politics of no bitterness

