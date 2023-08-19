Reactions After Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga Said Peter Obi Is Hobnobbing With Leaders Of APC
Bayo Onanuga, an All progress Congress, APC and an aide to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi is hobnobbing with leaders of APC
Bayo Onanuga made the statement in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Friday
The All Progressive Congress chieftain made the post after seeing a viral picture of the labour party presidential aspirant at an event with some members of the ruling party
It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state attended the wedding of the son of APC Chieftain and deputy senate president, Jibrin Barau that went down at the Rabiu Jumaat Mosque in Kano state
At the event, Peter obi took pictures with several APC members and some of the pictures have been generating reactions
Reacting, Onanuga said Peter obi is now hobnobbing with APC leaders
He further stated that the labour party presidential aspirant is now playing politics of no bitterness
Kindly read his post below
Below are some reactions from social media users
Bodeblogs (
)