Reactions After Shehu Sani Made A Post Asking About The Whereabouts Of Ikpeazu, Ortom & Ugwuanyi

There have been several reactions after former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani made a post asking for the whereabout of three out of the G5 governors

It is no longer news that some of the governors are no longer in office

However, Sani has now asked about the former governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, the former governor of Enugu, ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom

In a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page that has generated lots of comments, he said one of the G5 governors is now a minister. He said G2 is still in office as a governor of his state

He finally asked about the other G3s

He wrote ” where are the other G3? “

Kindly see his post below

After he made the post, below are some of the reactions from people

Bodeblogs (

)