Reactions After Shehu Sani Gave Reason Why Nigerians Will Beg Govt To Leave Them In Poverty

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has given his reason why some Nigerians will still have to beg govt not to take them away from Poverty

His post is coming following some of the happenings that have been ongoing in the country

The peoples Democratic Party PDP chieftain took to his verified Twitter page on Tuesday to state the reason and many people have been dropping their takes under his tweet

Sani, in his post, said that the previous promises made by previous administrations would make Nigerians find it difficult that anyone could take them out of poverty

He said the several administration in the past have promised the citizens to elevate them from poverty but they failed. He said the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has begun to say the same thing

He said the way things are going people may begin to tell the govt never to bother taking them away from Poverty

