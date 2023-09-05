Reactions After Shehu Sani Challenged Any Man of God To Prophesy Outcome of Tomorrow’s Tribunal Case

The Nigerian senator, social media influencer, and activist, Shehu Sani has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to challenge any Man of God who might want to prophesy the outcome of tomorrow’s presidential election Tribunal judgment. You would recall that we witnessed many prophecies during the last presidential election.

According to him, the man of God should drop the prophecy before 7 a.m. tomorrow

While challenging Nigeria men of God

Shehu Sani wrote: ‘Any man of God who wants to prophesy the outcome of the tribunal should do so before 7 am tomorrow. ‘

Kindly read his full text in the screenshot below:

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

Since they got the general election wrong, they stopped predicting. They all should focus on two sure odds.

It’s just a guesswork. Nobody should take any one of them seriously.

Let the Men of God breathe, don’t suffocate them. I don’t think any of them will dare do their usual permutation and combination again following their failures during the last General elections.

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post on other platforms for people to read.

Number_One (

)