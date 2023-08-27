NEWS

Reactions After Sani Shares Old Report Of PMB Saying His Successor Won’t Inherit Security Challenges

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), recently resurfaced a story from 2015 in which then-President Muhammadu Buhari assured the nation that his successor would not be left with any security problems when he stepped down.

After the People’s Democratic Party PDP Chieftain’s Saturday tweet about the report went online, he received a lot of feedback from his followers on Twitter.

Leaders quoted Shehu Sani as saying, “My Successor Wont Inherit Security Challenges, Buhari vows.”

The leader of the People’s Democratic Party responded to the former president’s comments by saying it was fine.

Read on to see how former president Shehu Sani responded to former president Muhammadu Buhari’s comments.

However, after the research was first published online, numerous responses have been made.

Please take a moment to read some responses from them down below:

