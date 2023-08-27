NEWS

Reactions After Sani Said Umahi Is Holding Senate Seat With Right Hand & Ministerial With Left Hand

There have been several reactions after former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly, Shehu Sani said that former governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand while also holding the ministerial seat with his left hand

The former Kaduna Lawmaker took to his Verified twitter page on Sunday to make the statement and there have been several reactions from social media users

He said that Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and ministerial seat with his left hand. He said the reason is because Incase there is a change of weather

“Brother Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and ministerial seat with his left hand”

