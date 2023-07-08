NEWS

Reactions After Sani Said Tinubu’s Ministerial List Circulating Is Either Fake Or A Prophecy

Member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to a ministerial list that surfaced online reportedely made by the president

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he said that the list is either a fake one or a prophecy

There is no doubt that the president, since he was sworn in, hasn’t released his ministerial list

The president, since he was inaugurated, has appointed his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Aside that, he has also appointed new service chiefs.

The former Kaduna Lawmaker has reacted to a ministerial list which surfaced online. He said that the list which is filled with former governors is either a fake news or a Prophecy

However, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

