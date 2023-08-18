NEWS

Reactions After Sani Said Some Women Protesting In Kaduna Have Finished The Spaghetti And N1k They Got

Several reactions have trailed the statement made by the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani after he narrated how he saw some women protesting in Kaduna

Shehu Sani took to his Verified twitter page to narrate the protest that he claimed went down on Thursday

The peoples Democratic Party chieftain said the women were protesting against hunger and the spread of poverty in the state

The former Kaduna Lawmaker went ahead to say that they have finished the spaghetti, noodles and N1K that they were given before the elections

According to Shehu Sani, ” They have exhausted the spaghetti, noodles and 1k that they were offered before election”

However, since he made the statement on his page, there have been several reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (
)

