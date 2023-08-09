Reactions After Sani Said Nigeria Is Fragile And Any Untamed Spark Can Tear And Burn The Country

Nigeria is a fragile, multireligious state, according to former Kaduna lawmaker Shehu Sani, and if caution is not exercised, any unchecked spark might torment and destroy the nation.

Nasir Elrufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, was denied confirmation as a minister by the Senate, prompting his declaration.

The Senate’s rejection of his confirmation after a number of others were confirmed is no longer news.

The situation has prompted numerous responses from various people.

Sani recently said that Nigeria is extremely vulnerable and that its unity is always being managed.

He warned that any spark might split the nation in two. Someone who openly supported twenty years of one religion dominating against another, in his opinion, cannot be trusted with power.

Source: Twitter

