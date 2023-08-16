Reactions After Sani Said All Eyes Must Be On Executive, legislature, Dollar, Petrol And Everywhere

Former kaduna lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that all eyes must be everywhere and not on the judiciary alone

It is not longer news that the “All Eyes On The Judiciary” statement has been In used among all Nigerians in recent times

The statement surfaced ahead of the judgement that is expected from the Judiciary

Sani has now stated that all eyes should not be on the judiciary alone but it should also be on other institutions

In the post that he shared on his verified Twitter page, he said that all eyes must be on the executive, it must be on the legislature, it must be on dollar and on petrol

He said all eyes must be everywhere. His statement has however generated lots of comments

Kindly read his full post below

However, below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (

)