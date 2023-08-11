NEWS

Reactions After Sani Revealed The Contradictory Statements That He Observed In ECOWAS’s Communique

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and one of the chieftains of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has pointed out the contradictory statement that he observed in the communique released by the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS

It is no longer news that the African union, a few days ago, threatened the military Junta in Niger Republic with military intervention if they fail to reinstall president Muhammed Bazoum as the president

However, a communique was recently dropped by the African body which has been generating lots of comments from social media users

According to the former Kaduna Lawmaker, he said that there were contradictory statements contained In the communique released by the Economic Community Of West Africa State

He said that in the Statement, ECOWAS was opting for a dialogue and yet they are setting up a standby force.

Kindly read his full post below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Seeks UN, AU Support, Warns Mali, Other Members Against Backing Junta

3 mins ago

Donald Trump and Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges in documents case

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Kidnap 10 Persons In Rivers, Army Promises To Deploy Troops For Census

10 mins ago

A man told me that a module of Guinea corn that they sold for N200 is now N1500-Akunna

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button