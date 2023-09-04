Reactions After Sani Revealed That There Are Farmers In Kaduna Villages Who Use Feet To Plant Seeds

Several reactions have trailed the statement made by former kaduna lawmaker and chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani saying that there are some farmers in Kaduna Villages who use their feet to plant seeds

The statement was contained in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Sunday

The former Kaduna Lawmaker was trying to speak about the state of insecurity in the state when he made the statement

It is no longer news that the PDP chieftain is one out of many Nigerians who have constantly spoken about the state of things in the nation

In his post, he said when people go to their villages, they will see peasant farmers using their feet to plant seeds and dressing their ridges with hoes

However, after he made the post on his page, there have been several reactions from social media users

