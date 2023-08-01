Reactions After Sani Compared A Speech Made By Buhari & That Of Tinubu

Fomer Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated the difference between the speech of ex president, Muhammadu Buhari and current president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It is no longer news that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu released a broadcast message on Monday where he spoke to Nigerians on some pressing issues

During the broadcast message, he pleaded with Nigerians to bear the current hardship as everything would soon be over

However, his broadcast message generated lots of comments from many Nigerians

Reacting after listening to the broadcast message, sani said that there is difference between a speech made by the former president and that of the current president

He said when someone listens to any speech made by the former president, he or she will need a hot tea to to warm up but when someone listens to a speech made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he or she will need a fan

Read A few reactions below

Bodeblogs (

)