Reactions After Russian President, Putin Said Investigating The Death Of Prigozhin Will Take Time

The recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the passing of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, has sparked numerous reactions. Putin has finally addressed Prigozhin’s death, and his statement has garnered significant attention across social media platforms.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s demise near Moscow has been widely reported. According to BBC, his plane was shot down, leading to a crash that claimed his life along with those of nine others on board.

President Putin’s response to Prigozhin’s death acknowledges the sorrow brought by this loss and reveals that investigations into the incident’s cause have commenced. However, he also indicated that the investigation process would be time-consuming.

As reported by VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, Putin’s words included, “We are currently investigating the matter to determine the cause of the incident, but this investigation will require some time.”

