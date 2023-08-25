NEWS

Reactions After Russian President, Putin Said Investigating The Death Of Prigozhin Will Take Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

The recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the passing of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, has sparked numerous reactions. Putin has finally addressed Prigozhin’s death, and his statement has garnered significant attention across social media platforms.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s demise near Moscow has been widely reported. According to BBC, his plane was shot down, leading to a crash that claimed his life along with those of nine others on board.

President Putin’s response to Prigozhin’s death acknowledges the sorrow brought by this loss and reveals that investigations into the incident’s cause have commenced. However, he also indicated that the investigation process would be time-consuming.

As reported by VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, Putin’s words included, “We are currently investigating the matter to determine the cause of the incident, but this investigation will require some time.”

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: I’m Under Pressure Over Niger Junta -Tinubu; Wagner Boss Made Mistakes -Putin

7 mins ago

How My Daughter’s Eyes Was Filled With Tears After I Responded To The Question She Asked Me-Enenche.

9 mins ago

G1 Got Minister, G2 Still A Governor, What of the Other 3Gs? — Shehu Sani

20 mins ago

Chicago State University Reveals The Year President Bola Tinubu Graduated From The Institution

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button