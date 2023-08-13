NEWS

Reactions After Pst Adeboye Said Nigeria Is Already Fighting War & That A Fresh One Is Not Needed

Pastor EA Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said that right now, the country does not need to follow the road of war.

After the Economic Community of West Africa State, or ECOWAS, sent its standby forces into the Niger Republic to restore constitutional order, he made his speech.

A story on ARISE NEWS quoted a man of God as saying that the country needed peace and nothing else.

He said at the Sunday service that the country is currently engaged in a major internal conflict and does not need another conflict.

He said that a new conflict should not be introduced since the country only wants to win the ones it is presently engaged in.

The man of God’s speech has sparked several replies from numerous individuals.

