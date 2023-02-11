This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions After Peter Obi Said Their Road Show Is Currently Traversing Orile Iganmu Axis

Reactions have followed suit after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, said that their Road Show In Lagos State is currently traversing the Orile Iganmu Axis.

See Pictures From The Road Show Below.

Below Are The Reactions That Followed Suit.

A Twitter user prayer that God should give them this day and that on the 25th of February, they will be delivered unanimously approved and agreed by the Nigerian people both home and in the Diaspora.

Another Twitter User said that they refused Labour Party to gather at a place and so, they decided to gather everyone on the roads of Lagos State. He said that it is a smart move and that any attack will be well recorded.

Another Twitter User told Peter Obi that they love him.

Another Twitter User said that a particular picture of the campaign rally melted him and that the long awaited hope is finally visible. He told God that this is his only prayer request for the year and begged God to hear their cry.

Another Twitter User also reacted to above picture and said that it gave him chills and hope. He said that the expression of the young man is as if he has found freedom and salvation despite the bodyguard angrily beckoning him to leave the road.

Another Twitter User said that it is unbelievable that people are trekking all the way from Alaba.

Another Twitter User said that Peter Obi’s campaign is simply organic and that the way he catalyses the attention of the entire state during his rally is something else. He said that he has not arrive at the Tafawa Balewa Square but the entire Lagos knows that he is around and that his reputation precedes him.

See Other Reactions In The Screenshots Below.

Content created and supplied by: DrPlatosocrates (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Peter #Obi #Road #Show #Traversing #Orile #Iganmu #AxisReactions After Peter Obi Said Their Road Show Is Currently Traversing Orile Iganmu Axis Publish on 2023-02-11 17:44:06