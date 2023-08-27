Reactions After Peter Obi Revealed That He Sent Aisha Yesufu To A Colloquium To Represent Him

Aisha Yesufu, the coordinator of the Bring Back Our Girls program, was used to impersonate Peter Gregory Obi, a contender for the Labour Party’s leadership, at a colloquium.

Balami Isaac, the deputy director of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign committee, celebrated his birthday on the day the colloquium took place, according to the candidate for the Labour Party’s presidential nomination.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Balami Isaac celebrated his birthday last Friday and that his loved ones took the time to wish him well.

The former governor of Anambra state wrote a birthday message to the deputy director of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, expressing regret that he couldn’t attend the colloquium given in his honor for several reasons. The colloquium was planned for him, but due to the circumstances, he was unable to attend. The former governor of the state of Anambra was invited but was unable to attend for some reasons.

He went on to claim that after appointing Aisha Yesufu to act as his envoy, she was successful in doing so.

Please read the following section of his post:

The following is a selection of the feedback obtained from users of various social media platforms:

What do you have to say about this post?

Feel free to drop your comments in the box below and share this article with your friends and family.

DrStrangemedia (

)