Reactions After Peter Obi Revealed His Number One Priority If He Becomes The President

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has stated that fighting insecurity is his first priority in a new Nigeria that he has been clamoring for

The former governor of Anambra state made the statement on his verified Twitter page on Thursday while reacting to the death of some Air force Personnel who lost their lives some days ago In Niger state

The labour party presidential aspirant, in his post said that, his number one priority is to fight insecurity squarely and resolutely if he becomes the president

He said it remains his first and abiding priority and he will never flinch nor falter

He proceeded to say that for him, three things are important which are security, peace and progress

Kindly read part of his statement below

However, since he made the statement, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read some of the reactions from social media users below

