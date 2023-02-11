This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions After Peter Obi declared that Labour Party is Finishing Strong in Lagos State.

The Labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the members of his campaign teams storm the commercial city of Lagos as part of the presidential campaign Rallies.

Lagos state is the final Bus stop of the labour party presidential rallies ahead of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election, and the good people of Lagos state never hesitate to welcome the former governor of Anambra state.

Mr. Peter Obi took to his official Twitter page to announce his presence at the popular Alaba International market in Lagos and the kind of reception he received.

We just arrived at the Alaba international market for an awesome reception, We are pondering what the rally will be like as the case might be.

Labour Party is Finishing Strong, Salute to all Obidients and the Nigerian Youths, Peter Obi says.

The Former Anambra state Governor believed that his Party has what it takes to win the forthcoming presidential election despite being tagged as a party with no structure.

Take a look at the Reactions below.

@GbemisolaJimoh2 We are watching you, sir, and we are getting it right this time, am a first-time voter all for you, sir, proudly Yoruba Obidient.With your mandate, we shall win sir.

@OG_Horlar They listed where PO should visit on his arrival in Lagos, and man is gladly doing that which means he is the man of the people, that listened and read almost all replies under his tweet.

