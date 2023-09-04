Reactions After Pastor Adeboye Declared in Church That Naira Will Be Greater Than US Dollar Soon

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted the possibility of Naira bouncing back and this time greater than the United States dollar.

According to Punch, in the black market buying rate of the dollar is about N915, and sells at N918.

Sequel to the upward slide, businesses and the cost of living of Nigerians coupled with the fuel subsidy removal have been badly affected.

He said, “The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know.”

Amenooo! From our mouths to God’s ears. That’s our ernest prayer. We have suffered enough. We can’t wait.

With God, handwork, discipline, perseverance, determination and dedication, all things are possible.

“The voice of man is the voice of God”. Particularly, when the solemn supplications of a revered clergy. Pastor Enoch Adeboye is heard.May God Bless Nigeria.

Amen with faith, because I know power will soon change Hand so that the prophecy can come to pass

