Reactions After Oseloka Shares Obi’s Statement About Him Being Focus & The Obidients Movement

Oseloka H Obaze, One of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has shared a statement made by Obi on his official Twitter page

The statement he shared was made by the former governor of Anambra state on Saturday while he was denying some reports that have been put out by the media about him

Peter obi, in a post that he shared, said that he never said he will become president in 2027 and he never made any comment about all the appointments that the current president of Nigeria has made

He said that his focus and that of the Obidients movement that he lead, will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria that everyone believes is possible

Oseloka H Obaze, shared the part that he spoke about his focus and the Obidients movement and that has generated some comments

