Reactions After Oseloka Shares Obi’s Statement About Him Being Focus & The Obidients Movement

Oseloka H Obaze, one of the assistants to Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate from the Labour Party, has posted a statement on his official Twitter page.

The statement, made by the former governor of Anambra state, addresses certain media reports about him, which he denies. This statement was made on Saturday.

Peter Obi, in the post he shared, clarified that he never claimed he would become president in 2027. Additionally, he did not comment on the appointments made by the current president of Nigeria.

He emphasized that his focus, along with the Obidients movement he leads, remains unwavering in their original mission of creating a new Nigeria that everyone believes is achievable.

Oseloka H Obaze shared the segment where Peter Obi discussed his focus and the Obidients movement, leading to various comments being made.

