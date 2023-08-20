NEWS

Reactions After Onanuga Shared Late Justice Tobi’s Statement To Those Saying #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary



All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftain, Bayo Onanuga has used one of the statements made by Late Justice Niki Tobi to address those championing #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

Recall that the statement has been used by many Nigerians after the adoption of the final written address at the presidential election petition case

In a post that Bayo Onanuga shared on his official Twitter page, he quoted the exact statement of the late justice to address the supporters of the labour party and those saying #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

The statement was made when Justice Niki Tobi gave his final verdict on the case between Former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari ad the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

According to the justice, the court of Appeal cannot collect evidence from the market

Please read part of the statement below

However, after he made the post, here are some reactions that have trailed It

What do you have to say about this post?

