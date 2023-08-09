NEWS

Reactions After Onanuga Said A Day Is Coming When Fake News Will Trigger Civil War In The Country

Several reactions have surfaced after Bayo Onanuga, One of the aides of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stated that a day is coming when fake news will result into another civil war In the country

Bayo Onanuga made the statement while reacting to a report of the director general of World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala debunking the statement that she was sent threat messages after meeting Tinubu

It would be recalled that Okonjo Iweala met with the president after which there were report that several threat messages were sent to her. However, Okonjo Iweala according to a report on PREMIUM TIMES, said there was nothing of such

Onanuga, In a post that he made on his verified Twitter page said that a day is coming when fake news will trigger civil war in the country

