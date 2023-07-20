Reactions After Obi’s Lawyer Tweeted That The Judiciary Is The Last Hope Of The Common Man

Several reactions have trailed a post made by Michaelson Hon Esq, one of the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi, stating that the judiciary is the last hope for the Common Man

The lawyer took to his Twitter page on Thursday to make the statement following the ongoing presidential election petition case at the presidential election petition court In the Abuja

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state, after the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president, stormed the court to challenge the victory

The case has however been ongoing since on Monday, May 8 that it began

In his post, Michaelson said that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and that burden is on the judiciary to deliver justice substantially, Saving the country from uncertainties

Kindly read his full post below

Below are some reactions

