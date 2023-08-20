NEWS

Reactions After Obi’s Lawyer Shared Quote About Election Disputes Being Concluded Before Swearing In

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the lead counsel of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has shared a quote that speaks about all election disputes being concluded at the court before anyone elected into office is sworn in

The lead counsel to the labour party presidential aspirant made the post on his official Twitter page on Saturday

Recall that Livy Uzoukwu, SAN alongside his subordinates, adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court a few weeks ago

In the quote that he shared on his official page, it was stated that all election disputes must be concluded before anyone who is elected is sworn in

According to Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the statement was made by the former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice ML Uwais during the electoral panel in 2008

See the post that Livy Uzoukwu SAN, made on his page here

After he made the post, here are some comments that were made by some people

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: You Won’t Get More Than 1 Term – APC Tells Adeleke, Your Sanctions Unjustified, Niger Coup Leader Tackles ECOWAS

48 seconds ago

Niger Junta Leader Pledges to Relinquish Power in Three Years

11 mins ago

Reactions As Fan Who Rode To See Davido Says He Won’t Be Discouraged If He Doesn’t See Davido

13 mins ago

Usman Yusuf reacts as he was told that an APC chairman was indicted for fraud but now walks freely

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button