Reactions After Obi’s Lawyer Shared Quote About Election Disputes Being Concluded Before Swearing In

Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the lead counsel of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has shared a quote that speaks about all election disputes being concluded at the court before anyone elected into office is sworn in

The lead counsel to the labour party presidential aspirant made the post on his official Twitter page on Saturday

Recall that Livy Uzoukwu, SAN alongside his subordinates, adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court a few weeks ago

In the quote that he shared on his official page, it was stated that all election disputes must be concluded before anyone who is elected is sworn in

According to Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the statement was made by the former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice ML Uwais during the electoral panel in 2008

See the post that Livy Uzoukwu SAN, made on his page here

After he made the post, here are some comments that were made by some people

