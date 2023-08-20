Reactions After Obi’s Lawyer Shared Quote About Election Disputes Being Concluded Before Swearing In
Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the lead counsel of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has shared a quote that speaks about all election disputes being concluded at the court before anyone elected into office is sworn in
The lead counsel to the labour party presidential aspirant made the post on his official Twitter page on Saturday
Recall that Livy Uzoukwu, SAN alongside his subordinates, adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court a few weeks ago
In the quote that he shared on his official page, it was stated that all election disputes must be concluded before anyone who is elected is sworn in
According to Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the statement was made by the former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice ML Uwais during the electoral panel in 2008
See the post that Livy Uzoukwu SAN, made on his page here
After he made the post, here are some comments that were made by some people
Finesthandwriting (
)