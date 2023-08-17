Reactions After Obi’s Former DG Listed Two Decisions BAT Has Made That Shows He Is Courageous
The former Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe has listed two decisions that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken since he was sworn in as the president of Nigeria that shows that he is courageous
The fomer labour party DG took to his Twitter page on Thursday to make the statement and it has been generating lots of reactions
He said the first decision that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu made was removing the fuel subsidy. It would be recalled that the president announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on the day he was being sworn in
His announcement was followed by an increase in the price of fuel across the nation
He said the second decision that he made was equalizing the foreign exchange
He said the two decisions state that the president has zeal and courage
Kindly read his full post below
Below are some reactions from social media users
Bodeblogs (
)