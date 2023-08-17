Reactions After Obi’s Former DG Listed Two Decisions BAT Has Made That Shows He Is Courageous

The former Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe has listed two decisions that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken since he was sworn in as the president of Nigeria that shows that he is courageous

The fomer labour party DG took to his Twitter page on Thursday to make the statement and it has been generating lots of reactions

He said the first decision that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu made was removing the fuel subsidy. It would be recalled that the president announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on the day he was being sworn in

His announcement was followed by an increase in the price of fuel across the nation

He said the second decision that he made was equalizing the foreign exchange

He said the two decisions state that the president has zeal and courage

