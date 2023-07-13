Reactions After Obi Said The Surer Way To Tackle Insecurity Is To Provide Stomach Infrastructure

Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has said that building infrastructure is the best approach to combat the threat of insecurity.

The labour party candidate for president posted something on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, and it has received a number of responses.

The remark was made by the former governor of Anambra state in response to recent homicides in several areas of the nation.

The fact that there has been a long-running problem with insecurity in the nation is no longer news.

Peter Obie stated in response to the recent murders in several states in the North Central region, such as Benue and Plateau, that governments at all levels should take serious action to solve the problems of poverty and young employment.

He said in his piece that building stomach infrastructure is the surer method of combating insecurity.

Please read the excerpt from his post below.

There have been various responses on social media since he made the comment.

Jahpedia (

)