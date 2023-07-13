Reactions After Obi Said The Surer Way To Tackle Insecurity Is To Provide Stomach Infrastructure

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has stated that the Surer way to tackle the menace of insecurity is to provide stomach infrastructure

Several reactions have trailed the post made by the labor party presidential aspirant on his verified Twitter page on Thursday

The former governor of Anambra state made the statement while reacting to the recent killings in some parts of the country

It is no longer news that the issue of insecurity in the country has been ongoing for a while

Speaking about the recent killings in some North central states like Benue and plateau, Peter obi said that the governments at all levels should take deliberate steps to address the issue of poverty and youth employment

In his post, he said the Surer way to tackle insecurity is the provision of stomach infrastructure

Kindly read part of the post that he made below

Since he made the statement, there have been several reactions from social media users

