NEWS

Reactions After Obaze Shared Photo Of Peter Obi & Datti And That Of Obama & Biden

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

There have been many reactions after Oseloka H Obaze, a labor party chieftain and one of the media aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi shared pictures of Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed with that of former president of the united state of America, Barack Obama and Joe Biden

Oseloka H Obaze, in other to celebrate them altogether, took to his official Twitter page to share their respective pictures and he attached a comment

However, after he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users who came across the post

In one of the pictures, the labour party presidential aspirant and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were seen interacting

See the picture here

In the other picture, the former president of America, Barack Obama and Joe Biden were seen smiling

See the picture here

See some reactions here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Story That Someone Is Writing The Tribunal Judgement For The Justice Is Speculative Fiction-Sani

2 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Create Ministry Of Revenue Now—Jimoh;US Court Dismisses Atiku’s Suit Against Tinubu

4 mins ago

Tribunal: Tinubu Has a 37% chance of victory, but the other 53% are stacked against him – Kokori

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: 2023 Poll: We’ve learned lessons — Yakubu; Sit-At-Home Protest Is Dead

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button